Jake and Logan Paul are looking at (dollar)20 million E11EVEN Miami penthouses.

Jake and Logan Paul look into a (dollar)20 million E11EVEN Miami penthouse.

Last weekend in Miami, Jake Paul was celebrating his incredible knockout victory over Tyrone Woodley while also getting a sneak peek at E11EVEN Hotel and Residences, a new and buzzing real estate project.

On Sunday, December 19, their longtime advisor and E11EVEN partner Marc Roberts gave Jake, 24, and his brother Logan Paul an early viewing tour of the deluxe real estate.

Julia Rose, Jake’s girlfriend, and Pam Stepnick, their mother, joined the group as they toured the (dollar)20 million ultra-luxury penthouses they will be purchasing.

There are common areas, a club, a spa, and a gym on the property.

The group went to the real estate office after celebrating Jake’s win at the E11EVEN nightclub with vodka, Casamigos, and champagne from 1:45 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

The E11EVEN Residents is a 65-story luxury condominium with 461 residences ranging in size from 318 square feet to 993 square feet, with prices starting in the mid (dollar)300,000s.

A presidential collection of 1,167 to 2,762 square feet and penthouses starting at 2,213 square feet are also available.

