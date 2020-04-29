Jake Gyllenhaal Jokes That He’s in a “Relationship” With Sourdough Bread

We feel you, Jake Gyllenhaal.

During Tuesday’s at-home episode of The Late Show, the Brokeback Mountain star hilariously revealed that he’s got a newfound love of sourdough bread. As he caught up with host Stephen Colbert, he joked that the comedian needed to be quiet to prevent disturbing his rising dough.

“Shh, I have sourdough rising,” Gyllenhaal warned. “Shh. It needs to rest. It’s resting.”

Fighting back his laughter, Colbert asked him to explain how he became part of the “sourdough cult” during social distancing. “As my hair’s grown longer and as I’ve sort of slowly inched into the hipster world, I’ve found myself falling in love with sourdough,” he gushed, noting that he has a friend who is a bread baker that has been helping him navigate the world of sourdough. Aware that the topic wasn’t the most enticing, Gyllenhaal added, “There’s a very particular kind of audience who is definitely into this.”

After walking Colbert through his sourdough obsession, Gyllenhaal also took a moment to reflect on his performance during Sunday night’s Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration special, which honored famous Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. During the star-studded livestream, he sang “Move On” from the play Sunday in the Park with George.

“I mean, had they told me that I was going to be sandwiched between Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, you know, like Bernadette Peters…I would have never been able to perform,” he told Colbert. Following the performance, the Donnie Darko star took to Instagram with a special message: “Happy 90th Birthday, Mr Sondheim. It is my deepest privilege to perform your work. Even from the basement of my house.”

Hearing how deeply he respects Sondheim, Colbert was curious to know Gyllenhaal’s favorite lyric written by the Broadway legend. Seizing the moment, he quipped, “Don’t waken the sourdough, do you know that one?”

Before signing off, the late night host praised Gyllenhaal for his viral shirtless handstand video, which was done in response to his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland‘s challenge. As he recalled the moment, he revealed that there were some hilarious outtakes that occurred before the final product.

“I tried to do a trick before. I thought, ‘Oh, I’m gonna be funny and I’m gonna turn my camera upside down. And I’m gonna do it right-side up. And I’m gonna let the shirt fall into my hands,'” he said. “I tried that legitimately four times before I realized that every time I turned my camera, it went right-side up. Then, I thought I should probably try it. And I tried it. And it was okay. It felt nice.”