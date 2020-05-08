Jake Gyllenhaal Makes Rare Comment About His Love Life and Having Kids

Jake Gyllenhaal is ready for fatherhood.

Speaking with British Vogue, the actor opened up about his dreams of starting a family, revealing that he sees kids in his future.

“Yes, of course I do. I definitely do,” his response began, noting that his ideals on fatherhood are mirrored in his character from the play Sunday in the Park with George. “The act of making love to make a child…the real thing is life. You get to the end of the show and that’s what it’s about. Children. Children and art.” This isn’t the first time that Gyllenhaal has expressed interest in being a dad. In a July interview with Sunday TODAY’s, he said, “I do hope to be a father one day.”

Still discussing children and art with the U.K. outlet, Gyllenhaal also revealed that he’s “lightened up” in recent years and has been focusing his energy on his relationships—particularly with his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu, who he has been romantically linked to since December.

“Seeing life as something that is, you know, fleeting, and the world being as it is now,” he began, “I’ve turned to my family, I’ve turned to my friends and I’ve turned to love. I’m a little less interested in the work, I would say, and more interested in that.”

In fact, the Brokeback Mountain star admitted that he’s “neglected” his personal life in a way by prioritizing his career. “That’s the struggle all the time,” he said. “I’m interested in my life, even more so than my work. I’ve reached a point in my career where I feel hungry in a different way. I’ve seen how much of my life I’ve neglected as a result of being committed to that work and that idea.”

While on the topic of the women in his life, Gyllenhaal took a moment to applaud his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal and their mother Naomi Foner.

“My mother and my sister are some of the most extraordinary people I know,” he gushed. “Our vulnerability with each other, our ability to communicate about how tough times can be is what I’m most proud of in my family. For everything I hope to pass on, that’s the most important.”

As for what’s next for the Donnie Darko star, he said that he sees himself on stage rather than the big screen. “I do love acting in movies and I have had great luck, but really I feel at home when I’m acting and singing simultaneously. It’s been that way since I was very young,” he explained, adding, “I’m not someone who has ever existed in a space where I’ve really known what’s coming next,” he says. “But you do have to be open to it.”