Jake Gyllenhaal Recalls Meeting Brad Pitt in an Inconvenient Situation During Jennifer Aniston’s Marriage

His performance was not his best.

When Jake Gyllenhaal met Jennifer Aniston’s then-husband, Brad Pitt, in the early 2000s, he let his nerves get the best of him.

The Guilty star, 41, and the Friends alum, 52, worked together on The Good Girl in 2002 and had “a lot of very racy scenes.”

Gyllenhaal, on the other hand, was nervous about his first meeting with Pitt, who is 58 years old.

“I remember reaching out to shake his hand and accidentally knocking on the door.

‘Well, you have another one,’ he said confidently and kindly.

In W Magazine’s Best Performances issue, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor recalled, ‘It’s all right.’

“He was incredibly sweet to me, and it was a truly lovely exchange.”

But, yes, I was awestruck by the sight of celebrities.”

Gyllenhaal previously admitted to having a crush on Aniston while filming the movie in October 2021.

“Oh yeah, it was torture,” he said of filming sex scenes with the actress on The Howard Stern Show.

“However, it was not torture.”

Come on, it was a mash-up of the two.”

From 2000 to 2005, the Morning Show host was married to Pitt.

She later moved on with Justin Theroux, whom she married in August 2015 and divorced in February 2018.

Meanwhile, the Fight Club star was declared legally single in April 2019 following his divorce from Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, and with whom he shares Maddox, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

Following his split from Jolie, 46, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star rekindled his friendship with Aniston.

After collaborating on a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High in June 2021, she opened up about their relationship.

On The Howard Stern Show, she said, “Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends.”

“And we speak, and there’s no strangeness at all, except for everyone who probably watched it and expected it to be.”

Gyllenhaal, on the other hand, may be linked to Aniston in another way.

In November 2021, fans speculated that his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift made a reference to him in the 10-minute version of her song “All Too.”

