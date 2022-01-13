James Argent reveals the truth about his relationship with Lydia Bright, as well as the reason for Gemma Collins’s plea.

James Argent spills the beans on his relationship with Lydia Bright and explains Gemma Collins’s plea.

JAMES Argent has shattered fans’ hopes that he and his first love Lydia Bright would rekindle their romance.

The Towie favorite revealed their special friendship and stated that he would hate to prevent Lydia from finding love again.

When they became famous on the ITVbe show, their tumultuous relationship ensured they were always at the forefront of Towie storylines.

And Arg, who broke up with the model in 2016 after she allegedly caught him doing cocaine, said she is still a big part of his life.

“I want to be able to see Lydia when I’m having a bad day because she’s someone I go to for support,” he explained. “But we can’t do that right now because we get photographed and everyone says, ‘they’re back together.'”

“She’s got a lot of good guys out there who want to date her but won’t ask her because they think she’s seeing me.”

“And I have girls who think to themselves, ‘Wait, aren’t you with Lydia?’ so they don’t bother with me.”

“It’s a pain in the neck.”

During the first lockdown, his other Towie romance with co-star Gemma Collins came to an end, and the two parted ways for good.

Gemma, 40, is now engaged to Rami Hawash, whom she dated prior to dating Arg.

Arg was photographed laughing at the Darts World Championship last week, holding a sign that read “GC, call off the engagement!!!”

“As everyone knows, you go to the Darts and you write something silly on the boards,” Arg told The Mirror.

“It was just lads joking around.”

I know Gemma wasn’t offended; she saw the humor in it.

I also got to know Rami well during the early days of TOWIE filming, so I’m delighted for her.”

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Gemma claimed to have saved recovering addict Arg’s life three times but received no thanks.

Meanwhile, he recently told The Sun that he was afraid of starvation after his weight rose to 27 stone as a result of his drug addiction.

Arg admitted to bingeing on fast food, fizzy drinks, and snacks before undergoing surgery, and he now weighs a healthier 15 stone 7lb.

“Binging made me tired and lethargic, so I’d make plans every day to meet friends, work, or accomplish something,” he explained.

“However, after binging, I’d be so exhausted that I’d just stay in bed and not leave the house.”

Then one afternoon, my mother discovered me in bed and began crying.

“She said, ‘I don’t recognize my son any longer.’ That was a rude awakening.”

