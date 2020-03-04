James Bond Sequel No Time To Die Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The release of the James Bond sequel No Time To Die has been postponed.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the highly anticipated spy thriller will be getting a new premiere date following the coronavirus outbreak. A tweet issued by the official James Bond Twitter account revealed that the latest installment of the beloved franchise, which marks Daniel Craig‘s last time suiting up as the famous 007 agent, is slated to hit theaters in the fall of 2020 instead of April 10.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020,” the announcement reads.

The new premiere dates were then shared in a separate tweet by the official 007 account: “The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020.”

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading rapidly across the globe and making its way to the United States, a nationwide panic has erupted following the alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warning Americans to brace themselves and take the necessary precautions.

During his visit to E!’s Daily Pop, Dr. Oz weighed in on the hysteria surrounding the disease, which has already been confirmed in 156 cases in the United States, and assured hosts Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart that the public shouldn’t panic.

“So, the coronavirus is going to become an endemic virus, which means it’s like the season flu,” The Dr. Oz Show host said. “It’s just gonna be out there. It’s coming to a city near you.”

“Yeah, it’s gonna be there but don’t panic because the mortality rate, especially among healthy people, is maybe twice what the flu is,” Dr. Oz continued. “So, it’s not a lot different from the traditional flu that we have and we’re not panicked because of that. But it is gonna be here and deep in our souls, all humans realize that infections are the biggest existential threat to humanity, but this isn’t the one.”

“So, don’t panic. I understand why people are scared, but don’t panic,” he reiterated. “It’s going to affect businesses and school a little bit perhaps, but don’t think about it too much.”

Trying to offer the trio of concerned co-hosts some reassurance, Dr. Oz added, “And the good news is, the warm weather will slow the virus down. And even better news, they’re making a vaccine. So, by the time next year rolls around, most of will get a shot if you want it.”

To prevent getting infected with the coronavirus, experts recommend familiarizing yourself with its symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and to wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, as well as disinfecting surfaces and everyday items that you come in contact with.