James Cameron explains how he got Fox to buy ‘Aliens.’

James Cameron Talks About How ‘Aliens’ Got Sold to Fox

Legendary stories abound in Hollywood about how people “made it big” or how a now-classic project came together.

And it’s all too often difficult to tell fact from fiction.

Now, thanks to James Cameron, fans can rest assured that one of his most amusing anecdotes is 100% correct.

Here’s how Cameron pitched Aliens, the 1986 sequel to the sci-fi film Alien.

When Alien debuted in theaters in 1979, no one knew what to make of it.

The film is basically a sci-fi take on a haunted house or slasher film, with the titular creature ravaging the crew of the Nostromo one by one.

In addition, the film introduced a number of elements that would forever change cinema, including Sigourney Weaver’s iconic character Ellen Ripley and a beloved franchise that is still going strong.

Cameron, on the other hand, was the one who had to turn Alien into a franchise.

The director was fresh off of The Terminator at the time.

Of course, this would result in a new film series.

Cameron cemented his place in the pantheon of great sequel directors with Aliens and later Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

And in the case of the former, it was his unique perspective on the material that helped Aliens stand out during production.

Aliens is a war film, whereas Alien is a horror film.

According to the story, Cameron’s pitch to Fox executives fell flat due to the title’s plural nature.

After all, in the sequel, Ripley and company are pitted against hordes of xenomorphs.

And according to Cameron, he sold his concept by changing the “s” in Aliens to a dollar sign, which he confirmed to CinemaBlend as a true story.

“It’s true.

It just came to me at the right time.

It was written on the back of a script or a presentation document.

It’s also possible that the treatment was to blame.

I can’t recall.

I was in the office of the then-head of 20th Century Fox with the three producers.

‘Guys, I got an idea for the title,’ I said.

‘It goes like this.’ In large block letters, I wrote Alien.

I also added an “s” to the end.

They saw it because I showed it to them.

I stated,

