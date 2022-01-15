James Corden Power Lunches, Tiffany Haddish Goes Supernatural, and Matthew Koma Rocks Out

James Corden Power Lunches, Tiffany Haddish Gets Supernatural, and Matthew Koma Rocks Out

Here’s your daily dose of Hollywood news, including updates on James Corden, Tiffany Haddish, and Matthew Koma’s hectic schedules.

Fridays are reserved for power lunches.

James Corden was spotted having lunch with a friend at the Sunset Tower Hotel’s Terrace restaurant on Friday afternoon, January, according to an eyewitness.

14, soaking up the rays of the sun in Los Angeles.

On Friday, Robin Antin and Yungblud were both spotted at Sunset Tower.

This Year Be You: As part of Supernatural’s second annual “This Year Be You” campaign, comedian Tiffany Haddish was announced as the next guest coach for the newest virtual reality fitness program, Supernatural.

1st, 2022

Tiffany will lead four workouts on Supernatural, including one for cardio fans, one boxing session, a guided meditation, and a stretch session with coach Raneir Pollard.

During her incredible fitness journey, the actress previously told WWD that Supernatural’s VR fitness series helped her lose 50 pounds.

So put on your best workout gear, grab your Oculus, and join Tiffany for a workout!

Yumi: Mindy Kaling, Jenna Dewan, and Gabrielle Union are just a few of the many Hollywood moms who love Yumi, an organic baby food company that has become a lifesaver for delivering fresh food to your door every week.

Yumi now has a “Future Foodies Kit” that includes two full-coverage bibs, a custom Muslin Wipe cloth, a guide to starting solids, and a phone consultation with a registered nutritionist.

Actors Matthew Delamater, Tye Sheridan, and Max Casella posed for a photo at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tender Bar.

Jennifer Lopez recently praised Ben Affleck for his “amazing” on-screen performance in the film.

JLo signed off on it.

Matthew Koma, Hilary Duff’s husband, took the stage with bandmate and keyboardist Sam…

