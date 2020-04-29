James Corden Recovering After Undergoing “Minor” Eye Surgery

James Corden is taking a break from his late-night fun.

On Wednesday afternoon, the host of The Late Late Show announced he had a “minor” surgery this week. As a result, he won’t be filming new episodes of his CBS show for the next few days.

“Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday. I am doing well and recovering, but won’t be able to film new episodes for a few nights,” James shared with his 5.7 million followers. “Thank you to everyone who has been watching The Late Late Shows from my garage.”

He added, “I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody. X.”

Like many late-night hosts, James has tried to keep the laughs coming with fresh, new content during the Coronavirus pandemic. In recent days, Dua Lipa, John Legend and BTS have performed songs from the safety of their own home.

In addition, David Blaine has performed magic tricks while Will Ferrell created a hand washing song.

But perhaps one of his most memorable skits while working from home is the #ShirtOffShootOut Challenge.

“The rules are simple. You have 45 seconds to throw as much laundry as you can into your laundry basket,” James shared when first announcing the initiative. “However, all the clothes you throw, you must be wearing. Every basket you score, we will give $100 to the Feed the Children charity.”

Stephen Curry, Dwyane Wade and Lisa Leslie are just some of the athletes stepping up for a good cause. And yes, you too can do it at home today.

