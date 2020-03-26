James Corden Will Host Homefest With BTS, Dua Lipa, Billie Ellish and More Performances

James Corden is bringing people together…to keep them apart. Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special will feature the late-night host from his garage chatting with some of the biggest names in music and entertainment, including David Blaine, Will Ferrell, John Legend, BTS and Billie Ellish—all from their own homes.

In addition to the chats, BTS will perform from South Korea, Andrea Bocelli from Italy, Dua Lipa from London, Billie Ellish with Finneas from Los Angeles and John Legend also from LA.

Corden and the guests will encourage viewers to follow the CDC and governmental guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, the show will present information on how to donate to Feed the Children and The CDC Foundation.

Each dollar donated to Feed the Children will provide $7 worth of food and essentials to struggling children and families. The CDC Foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps serve all of the needs that arise during emergency response that the federally funded CDC cannot cover.

“Since The Late Late Show came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time,” Late Late Show executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe said in a joint statement. “With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits. Shooting from James’ garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now.”

Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special will air Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m. on CBS.