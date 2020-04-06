James Drury, “The Virginian” star, dies at the age of 85

James Drury, who starred in “The Virginian”, one of the longest running westerns in TV history, has died. He was 85 years old.

His assistant Karen Lindsey shared the news on Facebook on Monday, writing that he “died naturally this morning.” TheWrap turned to his agent for further comments.

While his most famous role was “The Virginian”, Drury also appeared on the big screen in Westerns, including “Good Day for Hanging” in 1959, “Ten Who Dares” in 1960 and “Ride the High Country”. His other credits include “Love Me Tender” alongside Elvis Presley and “Bernardine” alongside Pat Boone.

“The Virginian” is based on Owen Wister’s 1902 novel of the same name and ran on NBC for nine seasons from 1962 to 1971. It was launched by executive producer Roy Huggins (“Maverick”, “The Fugitive”) and his father. In-laws Frank Price, who later headed Columbia and Universal Pictures. Drury, along with co-star Doug McClure, was the only actor to appear in all 249 episodes.

Drury was born in New York City on April 18, and contracted polio at the age of 10. Only two years later he started his professional acting career in a travel agency of “Life With Father”. In 1954 he signed a contract with MGM, where he had roles in “The Tender Trap” with Frank Sinatra and Debbie Reynolds and in the science fiction classic “The Forbidden Planet”.

Other TV credits include the series “Richard Diamon, Private Detective”, “Black Saddle”, “Death Valley Days”, “The Rebel”, “Wagon Train”, “Bourbon Street Beat” and “Perry Mason”.

In 1991 Drury was inducted into the Hall of Great Western Performers at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

See the Facebook post below.

