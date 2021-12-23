James Franco Reveals Seth Rogen’s ‘Hurtful’ Comments Following His Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Seth Rogen’s Comments After His Sexual Misconduct Allegations Were ‘Hurtful,’ James Franco Reveals

James Franco and Seth Rogen have been friends for a long time and have worked together on several films.

When sexual misconduct allegations against Franco surfaced, Rogen cut ties with him and issued a statement stating that their relationship had changed.

Franco finally spoke out about the allegations nearly four years after they first surfaced.

Here’s what he had to say about Rogen’s friendship.

Multiple women accused James Franco of sexual misconduct in January of this year.

Seth Rogen, Franco’s friend, said he would continue to work with him after the allegations surfaced.

According to People, Rogen stated at the time, “The truth is that my perspective on this is the least relevant perspective.”

“These people are my friends, and I’m a dude.”

All of this makes me the last person who should be discussing this.”

Rogen later stated that he had changed his mind in May 2021.

“What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment, and I would never cover or conceal someone’s actions, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that,” Rogen told The Sunday Times (via People).

The actor went on to say that he has never worked with Franco and has no plans to do so in the future.

“I also reflect on that interview from 2018 in which I stated that I would continue to work with James, and the truth is that I have not and do not plan to do so at this time.”

“I don’t know if I can define that right now during this interview,” Rogen said when asked about his friendship with Franco.

I can say that it has altered many aspects of our relationship and dynamic.”

Franco finally spoke out about the 2018 sexual misconduct allegations in a December interview.

In a 2021 interview with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Podcast,” he discussed his friendship with Seth Rogen and the comments made by his friend.

“He asked about me, and all I have to say is that I absolutely adore Seth Rogen… I adore Seth Rogen,” Franco said.

“I had a 20-year relationship with him.”

For the past 20 years, we haven’t had a single fight.

There was no brawl.

He was my very best work friend and collaborator.

We’ve only recently gelled.”

Franco believes Rogen was completely honest when he stated that the duo had no plans to continue working together…

