James Franco Speaks Out 4 Years After Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

James Franco spoke about the allegations in a rare interview four years after being accused of sexual harassment and other misconduct by several of his former acting students.

In the wake of a sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him that was recently settled, James Franco admitted to sleeping with students in the past while he was an acting teacher, his first comments on the subject in almost four years.

Two former acting students filed a class action suit against Franco in 2019 alleging sexual harassment, exploitation, and coercion, and the actor agreed to pay a (dollar)2.2 million settlement this past June, according to court records.

Similar allegations were made in the press in 2018 by one of the plaintiffs, three other students, and another woman.

The actor had vehemently denied the accusations.

Franco addressed the issue for the first time in almost four years on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on September 23, and also made a confession.

“Listen, I’ll admit it: I slept with students.

In that particular class, I didn’t sleep with anyone.

“However, I did sleep with students during my teaching career, which was wrong,” Franco said on the podcast, adding, “It’s not why I started the school.”

The plaintiffs claimed that Franco taught a “Sex Scenes” master class at the now-defunct Studio 4 film and acting school, and that “student-actors were encouraged to perform and improvise sexual acts during the audition process.” The suit also claimed that Franco did not attend the tryouts but instead had them taped, after which he “hand-picked” his students.

On the podcast, Franco stated, “I wasn’t the one who chose the people who would be in the class.”

“So it wasn’t like I had a master plan.”

But, yes, there were times when I was having a consensual relationship with a student when I shouldn’t have been.

I suppose my thinking at the time was that if it’s consensual, it’s fine. Of course, I knew that talking to other people, other teachers, or whatever, it’s probably not a good idea.

I wasn’t thinking straight at the time.”

Franco was accused of engaging in “widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior toward female students by sexualizing their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects,” according to the lawsuit.

