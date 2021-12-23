James Franco Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Last Year

James Franco Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations From 2018

After being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women for nearly four years, James Franco has finally spoken out.

Students from Franco’s Studio 4 acting school were among his accusers.

Here’s what Franco said, and why he’s now speaking up.

The Los Angeles Times published an article in January 2018 in which five women accused James Franco of sexual misconduct.

Four of his acting students referred to him as a mentor.

One of Franco’s accusers, Sarah Tither-Kaplan, said, “I believe there was an abuse of power, and there was a culture of exploiting non-celebrity women, and a culture of women being replaceable.”

“I got it in my head pretty quickly that you don’t say ‘no’ to this guy,” she added.

“I felt like I was selected for something based on my hard work and my merit,” Hilary Dusome said, “and when I realized it was because I have nice [breasts], it was pretty clear that was not the case.” “I don’t think he started teaching with bad intentions, but he went down a bad path and damaged a lot of people in the process,” she added.

Franco “always made everyone think there were possible roles on the table if we were to perform sexual acts or take off our shirts,” according to Katie Ryan, another Studio 4 student.

“The things that I heard on Twitter are not accurate,” Franco responded at the time, “but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long.”

So I don’t want to, in any way, turn them off.”

In a Dec. interview, The Freaks and Geeksstar broke his silence on the allegations.

SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Podcast” conducted an interview with me on February 22.

He began by explaining why he was finally speaking out about the sexual misconduct allegations after years of silence.

“I’ve just been working a lot,” Franco explained.

“And I guess I’d say four years, you know?”

The actor went on to say that he had previously sought treatment for substance abuse but had become addicted to sex as a result of that treatment.

“It’s such a strong drug,” he explained.

“I was hooked on it for another 20 years.”

The insidious part is that I was alcohol-free for the entire time…

