James Franco Was Almost a Star in ‘Bring it On’

James Franco Nearly Had a Leading Role in ‘Bring it On’

You hear stories about famous actors missing out on or being passed over for roles from time to time.

As the films went on to be blockbusters or cult classics, some of those missed opportunities left actors kicking themselves.

You may be surprised by one of these examples.

Did you know that James Franco was almost cast opposite Kirsten Dunst in Bring It On, a cheerleading film?

We’ll take a look back at some of the other antics that occurred on the Set of Bring It On. James Franco wasn’t the only “almost” candidate cast.

BuzzFeed shared a few examples of crazy, behind-the-scenes tidbits about your favorite stars and movies that you might not know.

Who knew, for example, that Billy Crystal turned down the role of Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story, or that James Franco auditioned for a part in Bring It On?

Director Peyton Reed described James Franco as “so great and an oddball” when he showed up for an audition for the role of Cliff, Torrance’s love interest in the film, according to BuzzFeed. However, Franco was also cast in another teen hit, Freaks and Geeks, which meant he wouldn’t be able to fulfill both commitments.

Finally, Reed stated that he chose Jesse Bradford for the leading man role because of his chemistry with Kirsten Dunst, as well as the fact that he is “smart and soulful.”

It turns out that James Franco wasn’t the only one who auditioned for the role of Cliff.

According to Insider, Jason Schwartzman also came to audition for the part but was unsuccessful.

There were also plenty of other behind-the-scenes happenings that Bring It On fans may not be aware of.

The first Torrance Shipman was played by Marley Shelton.

Bring It On was also intended to be an MTV documentary when it was first written.

And just to secure the rights to the Warrant song “Cherry Pie” for the cheerleading audition scene, the production paid (dollar)40,000.

Eliza Dushku, who played Missy Pantone in Bring It On, is another well-known actor.

She’d recently become well-known for her role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Missy Pantone was cast in part because of her popularity from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

It’s hard to believe the film’s theatrical release was only 20 years ago.

And no one could have predicted it would gain such a cult following. Bring It On…

