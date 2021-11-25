James Jordan, the former star of Strictly Come Dancing, has been slammed by enraged fans for his outburst at Rose Ayling Ellis.

James Jordan, the ex-Strictly Come Dancing star, has been slammed by enraged fans for his outburst at Rose Ayling Ellis.

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing have slammed James and Ola Jordan for calling Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice “average.”

James, 43, and his wife Ola, 39, gave their verdict on the movie week performances, and he said none of the couples were “epic, brilliant, or standout.”

James criticized EastEnders actress Rose’s Frozen-themed Quickstep with Giovanni, 31, saying that it wasn’t their “best performance,” but that his “expectations for the pair were set extremely high.”

Rose and Giovanni’s performance “felt a little average from them,” Ola, who rose to fame on the BBC1 show, added.

“Their dance was a perfect example of when the musical’s theme takes precedence over the quality of dancing,” James added.

However, James and Ola’s comments did not go over well with Strictly fans, who labeled the couple “bitter” on social media.

“Nothing like a little bitter controversy in a desperate attempt to stay relevant,” one person wrote.

“I can’t believe how much animosity this couple carries around with them,” another said.

It’s been years since Strictly ended their relationship…get over it and move on with your lives.”

“Rose was amazing as usual, and defo my winner,” said a third.

Ola quit a year after James was fired from Strictly in 2014, citing her dissatisfaction with the way her husband was treated by the show at the time.

“So, yes, it’s true,” she said later.

At the end of this season, I’ll be leaving Strictly.

I’ve had an incredible 10 years on the show, but things change, and I believe it’s time for me to move on.

“I adore Strictly Come Dancing and have met some incredible people and made some incredible friends who I will greatly miss. I am eternally grateful to the show for everything it has given me.”

