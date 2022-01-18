James McAvoy reveals his ‘worst’ job was working in a Glasgow nightclub.

James McAvoy, a Hollywood star, has revealed that his “worst” job before becoming famous was working in a legendary Glasgow nightclub.

In an interview recently resurfaced by the Daily Record, the X-Men star was taking a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about his old employers.

James, who studied at the Royal Conservatoire, described his time working at the Trash nightclub on Bath Street as “a hell of a lot of fun” but also a lot of hard work.

The most difficult times, according to the 42-year-old, were when he had to collect glasses while the DJs were playing more energetic music.

“I worked at Trash in Glasgow, which I completely forgot about until I was talking to some friends at a wedding recently and was like ‘oh so I did,'” James said.

“It was around the same time that Blur released Song 2, and Song 2 would be playing all the time.”

“Because me and my buddy Alex were buss-boys, we’d be out collecting glasses.”

“We’d have stacks of glasses all the way up high,” says the narrator.

“I’d have my glasses stacked and just hear the intro, and I’d be like ‘awww f***,'” he continued.

“And I’d look for Alex, and he’d be like ‘f****** move, f****** move,’ because you’d only have about 30-40 seconds before people started jumping up and down.”

“You’ve got 30 or 40 seconds to make an absolute a*** out of yourself once you’ve got all these glasses,” says the narrator.

During a promotional tour for It Chapter 2 in 2019, James also revealed that he worked in Glasgow’s Monkey Bar around the same time.

Trash Nightclub on Bath Street burned down in 2004, and was demolished a few months later; only our memories of it survive!