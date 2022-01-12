James Middleton and Other Celebrities Who Turned to Their Dogs for Support During Difficult Times

James Middleton and Other Celebrities Who Relied on Their Dogs to Get Them Through Difficult Times

Celebrities like James Middleton, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and others have turned to their dogs for comfort during difficult times.

“This is Ella and these are the eyes that helped me get through the insufferable darkness,” Duchess Kate’s brother wrote on Instagram in October for World Mental Health Day.

I felt brave just by touching your wet nose and receiving a loving lick.

I’ll be indebted to you for the rest of my life.

Ella, thank you.”

The sweet post came nine months after the British entrepreneur wrote an open essay about his battle with depression, which he described as “not a feeling, but an absence of feelings.”

“I know I’m richly blessed and live a privileged life,” Middleton wrote in a Daily Mail op-ed in January 2019.

The condition is difficult to describe.

It’s not just a case of melancholy.

It’s a mental illness, a form of cancer.”

“You exist without purpose or direction,” the cofounder of Boomf greeting cards added.

Only heart-pounding anxiety pushed me out of bed in the morning.

I didn’t intend to commit suicide, but I didn’t want to be in that state of mind either.

… I couldn’t tell my loved ones about the mental anguish I was going through.”

Bristowe remarked on the irony of her and Jason Tartick’s Golden Retriever rescue dog, Ramen, rescuing her.

In September 2019, she captioned a sweet selfie with her adorable canine, “[He] definitely helps with my anxiety.”

“Such a peaceful, funny, loving, and sweet soul who enjoys cuddling.”

He is truly exceptional.”

From Vinny Guadagnino of Jersey Shore to Kaley Cuoco of Big Bang Theory, see more celebrities who have relied on their dogs during difficult times.

In October, for World Mental Health Day, Duchess Kate’s brother wrote on Instagram about his spaniel therapy dog, Ella: “This is.

