James Middleton calls it a ‘huge honour’ to present crufts awards

James Middleton has paid tribute to Crufts and The Kennel Club for helping to ensure dogs are recognised for their multiple abilities.

Kate Middleton’s brother, 32, who has been open about his struggle with depression, took to his Instagram account to share a picture as he presented the Friends For Life award on Sunday, which recognises the work service dogs do.

The award went to Southhampton hospital therapy dog Leo, a Golden Retriever, part of a human-canine team set up by Lindsey Uglow, which has helped an astonishing 10,000 often critically ill children and their families.

The entrepreneur himself has nine dogs – Golden Retriever Mabel, a black Labrador, two Cocker Spaniels, and five black Spaniels called Rafa, Ella, Zulu, Inka and Luna -who he has credited with helping him through tough times.

Sharing a picture of the winners Lindsey and Leo and the moment he presented the award online, he wrote: ‘I have had the best day out but it was a huge honour to present the Kennel Clubs Friends For Life award at Crufts today.

‘Lindsey and Leo are doing some incredible work at Southampton Children’s hospital where studies show that patients, staff and visitors enjoy the benefit of the human-animal bond.

‘Every dog is a hero in one way or another and I’m delighted that dogs are being recognised as more than just pets’.

Last month, it was announced that James was making a TV documentary series about how his dogs saved him from depression.

During the series, James will talk to others who are experiencing their own mental health battles, and will discuss the various ways in which dogs can help to impact mood and depression.

James is working with production company Fulwell 73, the same organisation behind James Corden’s The Late Late Show, the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special and the BROS documentary.

He also returned to Instagram after taking a month sabbatical from social media, to post a picture of him with his dogs on his beloved bike.

When speaking about the times he had suicidal thoughts, James previously said to The Telegraph that he ‘needed a way out’ but couldn’t bear to leave his family or dogs.

He particularly credits one of his Cocker Spaniels Ella for being with him during the toughest of times.

As a result, Ella and James both volunteer with the Pets As Therapy charity and Ella is a fully fledged therapy dog for PAT.

James has also opened up about his depression in an interview with The Mail when he said his depression was like ‘a cancer of the mind’.

He said that he suffered in silence as his mental health deteriorated and described feeling like he was a ‘complete failure’ as his depression spiralled.

James immersed himself in recovery and underwent nearly a year of cognitive behavioral therapy where his family attended some of the sessions.