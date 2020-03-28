James Van Der Beek Says His Family Has Entered the “Wear Christmas Pajamas” Phase in Sweet Photo

James Van Der Beek might be onto something.

Taking to Instagram to showcase how the family of seven has been holding up while social distancing, the Dawson’s Creek alum revealed that the Van Der Beek crew are now in the “wear Christmas pajamas” phase.

“Have officially entered the Wear-Christmas-Pajamas-And-Project-Movies-On-The-Dining-Room-Wall phase of the #Quarantine,” James shared, along with a sweet photo of himself, his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek and their five children Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel Leah, 5, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 21 months, lounging together in their matching holiday pajamas.

Concluding his post with a movie recommendation, he continued, “#StayHome and stream @pixaronward btw… either I’ve gone stir crazy or it’s my new favorite #Pixar movie. Or perhaps both. Either way [thumbs up emojis].”

Earlier in the week, the Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 star shared that his little ones have also been keeping themselves busy by building an epic fortress out of pillows. “#SocialDistancing bar set,” he captioned a picture of Olivia and Joshua hanging out on top of their masterpiece

In a heartfelt message to his Instagram followers, James encouraged fans to practice social distancing and reminded them that “we’re all in this together.”

“Take care of each other out there…,” he wrote. “whether that means staying put, or reaching out digitally to those who could use some company, or sharing what you’ve got, or taking only what you need. We’re all in this together.”

Even amidst recent events, the dad of five still made time to give his wife of nine years a shout-out on her birthday. “Happy birthday to my Queen Goddess,” his tribute began. “Anybody who knows her knows how lucky I am to be married to @vanderkimberly Her wisdom, heart, vulnerability and magic are things she shares with the world, along with her wicked sense of humor, fire, and her own special brand of magic… I love you babe, and I am in awe of you. You are truly a gift to this planet, and I could not be happier to be holed up with you and all the little babies we made, on your birthday.”

One day later, he celebrated his daughter Emilia’s birthday with another sweet post. “Happy birthday to my other queen…,” James wrote. “My little magical healer child, who can play by herself for hours, improvise a story that never ends, and somehow energetically feel like everybody’s grandma – on her fourth birthday. You’re a deep little soul, kid… I love watching you watch the world, and am SO grateful I get to be a part of your universe.”