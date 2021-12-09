James Wilkie is the son of Sarah Jessica Parker.

James Wilkie, Sarah Jessica Parker’s son, is who he is.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s firstborn son, James Wilkie Broderick, is the eldest of her three children with husband Matthew Broderick.

Parker took to social media recently to congratulate James Wilkie on his 18th birthday, which he celebrated on October 28.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick have a son named James Wilkie Broderick.

After meeting at a theater company where they both performed, Parker and Broderick have been married for 23 years.

On May 19, 1997, they married in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

James Wilkie was born in 2002, and he is the couple’s first child.

On October 28, the star of Sex and the City revealed that her son had just turned 18.

She wrote a sweet message for her “first-time voter” on Instagram.

“The year 2020 has been set.”

“On this day, my beloved son, James Wilkie, you turn 18 years old. I marvel at the passing of those years as well as the young man you are becoming,” she wrote.

“It is both an ache and an honor to be your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead as you leap toward and into your future.”

“Wishing you a happy birthday, my first-time voter.

I adore you.

Mama, X.”

Parker, 55, and Broderick have 11-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha.

SJP was seen on the beach in The Hamptons during the summer.

She spent the day at the beach in a black swimsuit with a white cover-up, reading Sana Lemoine’s The Margot Affair.

“Cannot believe he is 18! He is an incredible young man,” Andy Cohen, a television host and close personal friend, wrote in response to Parker’s post.

“Dear Andy, thank you so much.

You’ve been a big part of the last 18 years, which have flown by.

She wrote, “You will soon know yourself,” referring to Cohen’s 1-year-old son, Ben.

She also responded to several other messages from fans wishing her son a happy birthday.

During the coronavirus shutdown, Sarah Jessica has maintained a low profile.

Cohen paid a visit to her West Village home earlier this year on the night of the Met Gala, which had been canceled due to the pandemic.

“We’re ready! (hashtag)MetGala,” Andy wrote alongside the amusing selfie on Instagram.

“Now And Then,” Sarah, 55, captioned the photo, which she posted alongside some of her previous Met looks.

SJ, X, X, X, X, X,

Throughout their long friendship, Andy and Sarah Jessica have attended several of Vogue’s prestigious evenings together.

James and his father, Matthew Broderick, both held Sarah’s hand in support of her new show, Just Like That….

After all,

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.