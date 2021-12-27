Jamie and Claire’s relationship will ‘have to evolve’ in Season 6 of ‘Outlander,’ according to Caitriona Balfe.

According to Caitriona Balfe, the relationship between Jamie and Claire will 'Have to Evolve' in Season 6 of 'Outlander.'

Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser) has been keeping busy during the current Droughtlander season.

She’s been promoting her new film Belfast and answering questions about Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) in Outlander’s highly anticipated sixth season.

Balfe says she’s “really excited” for the upcoming season because there’s a lot going on at Fraser’s Ridge.

She also revealed that Jamie and Claire’s relationship will “have to evolve” after the trauma of Season 5.

In the final episode of Outlander Season 5, Claire was sexually assaulted by Lionel Brown and his men.

Jamie and the Fraser’s Ridge men were eventually successful in rescuing her.

The events of Season 5’s finale, on the other hand, “really destabilized Claire in a way that we’ve never seen before,” according to Balfe.

'Outlander' Season 6: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Confirm 'Turmoil'

“I think Claire has always been able to compartmentalize things and move on, with that very 1940s can-do attitude,” Balfe said in an interview with Express.

“She puts her belongings in a small box, parks it, and goes about her business.”

We can see that she is unable to cope with the situation using that coping mechanism.”

Balfe told Gold Derby that one of the things that excites her about the upcoming season of Outlander is the opportunity to “explore some things” with Claire that she hasn’t done before.

Balfe said, “It’s amazing when you’re talking about a sixth season of a TV show and you get to learn new things about your character and explore them in new ways.”

“And, you know, I think Claire will take a long time to recover from the events of Season 5’s finale,” says the narrator.

She’s known for being obstinate.

“I believe she does not allow herself enough time to do so.”

According to Balfe, one of the things Claire discovers in Season 6 is that her old coping mechanisms — primarily compartmentalizing and not really dealing with things — aren’t serving her very well any longer.

Caitriona Balfe Teases a 'Twisted' but 'Heartbreaking' Season 6 of 'Outlander'

“As a result,” Balfe teased, “she’s learning a lot about herself, and her and Jamie’s relationship is…

