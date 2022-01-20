Jamie Chung Remembers Her Premature Twins’ NICU Stay: ‘It Was Terrifying’

Jamie Chung Remembers Her Premature Twin Sons’ NICU Stay: “It Was Terrifying”

She’s thankful for her little ones.

Jamie Chung is reminiscing about her sons’ NICU stay three months after they were born via surrogate.

On Tuesday, January 18, while promoting Babylist’s shoppable showroom, the Real World alum, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively, “It was terrifying.”

“I was like, ‘Oh, God, are these mine?’ It’s a strange thing.”

They were premature, so having to go to the NICU was terrifying.”

The California native went on to tell Us that having two infants at home is “so hard,” and that she and her husband Bryan Greenberg are “both very hands on” with their sons.

“We’re starting to find our groove,” said the Dexter: New Blood star.

“I wish someone had warned me about the challenges of having multiples.”

It is extremely difficult.

When it came to feedings and personalities, we were told to treat them as individuals… but what I wish I had known before was that they grow and change as soon as you get into a groove.

It’s as if I’ve been given a whole new set of challenges.”

While Chung and the One Tree Hillalum, 43, had a “seamless” pregnancy with their gestational carrier, the new mom has been dealing with postpartum depression since the babies arrived.

“It’s real and it’s there,” the former reality star admitted to Us Weekly.

“Having children devastates your world.”

This transition can result in anxiety, depression, angst, resentment, and a wide range of emotions.

… You work on it by allowing yourself time, being kind to yourself, and being gentle with your partner.”

“Hopefully [it]will pass if [I] do the work,” the University of California, Riverside graduate clarified, adding, “Hopefully [it]will pass if [I] do the work.”

Chung previously discussed her “crazy” mental health issues with Ashley Graham.

“I was resentful, anxious, and angry.”

In a December 2021 Facebook Live, she said, “I was going through it.”

“I think they were walking on eggshells because I was pretty open with my family and friends during this transition period and I was so upset.”

They didn’t offer me any unasked-for advice.”

On Tuesday, the Lovecraft Country alum encouraged other mothers to seek counsel from counselors and other parents.

“It’s an all-too-common occurrence.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Jamie Chung Recalls Her Premature Twin Sons’ ‘Really Scary’ NICU Stay: ‘It Was Terrifying’