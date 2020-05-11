Jamie Dornan’s Dress Up Time With His Daughters Took a Hilarious Turn

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Jamie Dornan‘s dress up time with his daughters did not go as planned.

On Sunday, the 50 Shades of Grey star’s gave fans a look at the hilarious makeover that Dulcie, 6, and Elva, 4, gave their famous dad on Instagram. Donning a red dress over his jeans and a pair of high heels, Dornan can be seen giving the camera an unimpressed look as he shows off his transformation. To complete the look, he also sported a messy blue wig, which his daughters fastened into pigtails using red ribbons.

“Dressing up with my daughters took a turn,” he captioned the picture. “Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She’s sweet.”

After sharing his dress up look gone wrong, the Irish actor’s celeb pals were quick to praise his daughters’ work. “Made my Sunday,” Sam Claflin commented, followed by Helena Christensen, who pointed out the way that his ill-fitting dress accentuated his figure: “Great boobs!”

Joining in on the fun, Armie Hammer wrote, “‘Dressing up with my daughters’ = I have heels in my size and was looking for an excuse to feel like a fierce bitch.” Dornan replied, “[wife] Millie [Warner] has big feet!”

Dornan’s makeover post comes one month after the A Private War star rejoined Instagram. On April 3, she shared a picture of himself covered in blue paint, writing, “Self isolation made me do it.”

When he’s not documenting his social distancing misadventures, Dornan is busy being dad to his three girls. In March 2019, he and Warner welcomed their third daughter together and he couldn’t wait to share the exciting news.

“So proud of these three glorious girls, it’s an honour being their mummy,” he wrote to celebrate Mother’s Day in the U.K. “Feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday.”

After announcing that his wife of nearly eight years was expecting, Dornan opened up about his growing brood during his visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying, “Part of me feels like [I need] to put a cork in it after this. But then alternatively, I feel like we make really great kids. I may just—if my wife’s willing—do it until we can’t do it anymore.”