Jamie Fox once claimed that Samuel L Jackson’s performance in ‘Django Unchained’ would cause the cast to lose sleep.

There are many outstanding performances in Django Unchained.

The fact that newcomer Christoph Waltz won his first Oscar for the film demonstrates this.

It also earned Leonardo DiCaprio another Academy Award nomination at the same time.

But, according to Jamie Foxx, it was Samuel L Jackson’s performance that had everyone on edge.

In the film Django Unchained, Samuel L Jackson portrayed the right-hand man of a cruel slave owner.

Viewers and critics lauded the performance, but it may have been too uncomfortable for some.

In a resurfaced Entertainment Weekly interview, it was suggested that Jackson’s acting was too unsettling for the Oscars.

“Well, the point of that award is that you were an actor in a film who had a dynamic impact on the story with a memorable character,” Jackson explained in response to the theory.

“Would anyone else have been as effective in the role? That should be the question — did you do your job? Yes.”

Yes, I made you dislike me.

Yes.” “Did I fully inhabit the character to make you believe that, and to make you uncomfortable enough to hate me?”

During his performance, he was concerned about one co-star, Scandal alum Kerry Washington.

“I was worried about Kerry a lot during the scene where Leo and I were yanking her around and ripping her clothes off.

“She’s one of those actresses who clings to things for a long time,” Jackson said.

“So when Quentin says ‘cut,’ she runs back into the kitchen crying, and I go in there and say, ‘All right, are we going too fast? Do I need to tell Leo not to grab you so hard? Is he spinning you around too much?… All right, come on — give me a hug.’

‘Have fun!’

Jamie Foxx is a versatile and talented actor in Hollywood.

After all, it was his versatility that earned him an Academy Award for Ray.

However, even Foxx thought Jackson’s performance was the film’s high point.

Foxx gushed about his final scenes with Jackson before the film ended in an interview with Collider.

“I don’t want to part with it.”

“However, the conclusion is timeless,” Foxx said.

“It is…

