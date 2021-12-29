Jamie Foxx and Latin rapper Anuel AA collaborate on a YouTube documentary about a ‘Universal Success Story.’

Jamie Foxx and Latin rapper Anuel AA collaborate on a YouTube documentary about the ‘Universal Success Story.’

A look from the inside.

Music fans got a unique look at Latin artist Anuel AA’s unique story alongside producers Jamie Foxx and RD Whittington in YouTube Original’s 30 Days With: Anuel documentary.

“This project is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tell a universal success story through music,” the 54-year-old host of Beat Shazam said in a statement.

The four-part documentary series, which premiered its first episode on Wednesday, December 29, follows the “Reloj” singer, 29, from his early days in the music industry to his arrest in Puerto Rico.

According to an official statement about the project, the YouTube Originals special was shot over the course of 30 days during Anuel’s (real name Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago) probationary period and “first week of freedom.”

Anuel was previously arrested for gun possession in Puerto Rico in April 2016, and despite having no prior criminal record, he was denied bail.

After serving 30 months in four different prisons, the trap artist was released hours after his Real Hasta La Muerte album was released in July 2018.

While the Puerto Rican was initially hesitant to share his story, the WiresOnly founder, 36, persuaded him that “opening up the doors to his world is something the fans are dying for.”

“In the short time that we have known each other, Anuel has been like a brother to me, and I strongly believe that his story deserves to be told with a document — visual,” Whittington said in a statement.

“The life he leads and the background he comes from are beyond most of his fans’ comprehension, and it’s time to lift the veil on his world.”

“This was not an easy show to make, being that we shot the show in a COVID world, and his work and family obligations sometimes created creative roadblocks in areas of his life we wanted to cover, but he powered through it and we got the gold leads, and his background is nothing like most of his fans will ever understand,” he said at the time.

… 30 Days With: Anuel will show you his entire world and life.

