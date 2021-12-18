Jamie Foxx of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ returned because Amy Pascal told him, ‘It’s Gonna Be Hot.’

Jamie Foxx, star of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ returned because Amy Pascal told him, ‘It’s Gonna Be Hot.’

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the multiverse cracks open, allowing villains from previous Spider-Man films to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Electro, played by Jamie Foxx, who was the main antagonist in Andrew Garfield’s second Spider-Man film, is one of the villains.

So, how did Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures persuade him to return to his role?

Max Dillon, an Oscorp electrical engineer, is the villain’s real name.

After Spider-Man saves him one day, he becomes obsessed with the superhero.

Max is accidentally shocked and falls into a tank of genetically engineered electric eels later in the lab.

They attack him, and he develops electrical abilities as a result of the attack.

As a result, Max is unable to control his abilities, causing a blackout in Times Square.

Spider-Man assists in his defeat, and Oscorp’s upper management transports Max to the Ravencroft Institute.

He assumes the persona of Electro there.

Harry Osborn frees him, and the two go on to fight Spider-Man.

Electro’s body is overloaded, and Peter and Gwen are able to kill him.

“I love being a villain,” Jamie Foxx told NBC News while doing press for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

What’s great about Marvel’s villains is that they didn’t start out that way.

Something happened to them, so it doesn’t come across as just wanting to do bad.”

Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx discussed their villainous roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home and why they chose to return during a panel at Comic-Con International.

“I was excited knowing Amy [Pascal] for years, man, and what she’s done with this franchise, and she was explaining to me that it’s gonna be hot, and I didn’t have to be blue, and things like that as far as my character is concerned, so you’re gonna be a little more hip, and that I get a chance to hang out with these incredible thespians,” Foxx said.

Jamie Foxx’s Electro gets a whole new look for the MCU movie, as fans saw in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.

Electro became blue after gaining powers in The Amazing Spider-Man.

However, in the upcoming Spider-Man movie…

