Jamie Gray Hyder, alum of ‘Law and Order: SVU,’ on Her Sudden Departure and New Hallmark Christmas Movie (Exclusive)

Jamie Gray Hyder, alum of ‘Law and Order: SVU,’ discusses her abrupt exit and upcoming Hallmark Christmas film (exclusive)

Jamie Gray Hyder, who starred on Law and Order: SVU, is putting on her ballet shoes for her new Hallmark holiday film Sugar Plum Twist.

The latest Hallmark Movies Now release, Vivana Serrano (Laura Rosguer), follows an aspiring ballerina who, after failing to land the coveted role of the Sugar Plum Fairy in the year’s production of The Nutcracker, teams up with Natalia (Hyder), a retired New York Ballet dancer, to create a surprise reprise of the Sugar Plum Fairy Dance… with a Latin twist.

Switching gears to lighter, family-friendly fare was a welcome change of pace for Hyder, who was coming off two years on SVU when the script for Sugar Plum Twist fell into her lap.

“After two years on SVU, dealing with such dark and heavy subject matter, the idea of doing something lighter and more uplifting appeals to me and my brain.”

“We talked about things that were important to me, as far as my character goes, using my ethnicity for the character,” the actress told ET during a phone interview in November.

They were extremely receptive and accommodating, and we eventually found a location that we both liked and decided to collaborate on.”

Hyder discusses her Hallmark debut, what compelled her to take on the role, and her thoughts on her unexpected departure as Kat from SVU ahead of the film’s premiere.

ET: Tell us about Sugar Plum Twist and what drew you to it in the first place.

Jamie Gray Hyder: My character, Natalia Haddad, is a former professional dancer who returns to her hometown of Richmond, Virginia, to choreograph the local Nutcracker; however, when she wants to put a twist on the Sugar Plum Fairy dance, as well as The Nutcracker in general, she finds herself at odds with the more classically aligned theater director.

So it’s about taking classics and making room for new styles and dance types for my character.

That is what matters to her.

When it comes to Sugar Plum Twist,

