Jamie Lynn, Britney Spears’ sister, claims the ‘erratic’ singer locked them in a room with a knife as her ‘behavior spiraled.’

Jamie Lynn, Britney Spears’ sister, claims the singer “locked them in a room with a knife” as her “scary behavior spiraled.”

In an emotional Nightline interview on Wednesday, the 30-year-old shared the allegations.

Jamie Lynn was asked why she included the incident in her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, while speaking with Juju Chang.

“First and foremost, I believe that having my own panic attacks and understanding how we can feel in those moments is important, but it’s also important to remember that I was a child at the time,” the actress responded.

While the alleged incident will undoubtedly be mentioned in the memoir, it is unclear when it occurred or how old she was at the time.

Jamie Lynn also claimed Britney, 40, had previously grabbed a knife and locked them both in a room during the interview.

During their childhoods, the younger sister claimed that there were even more fights.

‘I was scared,’ Jamie Lynn said as she reflected on the alleged incident.

That was an experience I had.

“I was also afraid to say anything because I didn’t want to upset anyone, but I was also upset that she didn’t feel safe,” she said.

The mother-of-two also claimed that the Toxic singer’s behavior has been “erratic, paranoid, and spiraling” over the years in her new memoir.

