Jamie Lynn, Britney Spears’ sister, is launching a podcast after the singer referred to her as “scum” for writing a book about her sister’s breakup.

Despite being embroiled in a bitter feud with her sister, Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn is preparing to launch her own podcast.

The 30-year-old intends to reveal everything about her life, including her relationship with her 40-year-old sibling.

Jamie Lynn recently released her first book, Things I Should Have Said, and returned to acting with a role in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias.

According to TMZ, she’s now determined to create a successful podcast for fans.

The former Zoey 101 star has long wanted to start her own online chat show, and she believes now is the right time.

Jamie Lynn’s podcast is not set to be released any time soon.

Last month, Britney slammed her sister for bragging about the sales of her scathing tell-all book, calling her “lying scum.”

The singer of Baby One More Time took to Instagram to slam her younger sister’s words in her memoir.

Since then, the two have been embroiled in a nasty feud.

Britney has threatened to sue her sister and even referred to her as a “brat” in the past.

For the most up-to-date information on Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears, check out our live blog….

Britney shared two clips from The Talk and The Real, both of which featured panels supporting her.

They claimed that Jamie Lynn’s words should have been spoken privately rather than plastered all over the new album.

“National best seller???? DUH…. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn… especially knowing the entire world had no idea what was really done to me!!!!” Brit raged in the caption.

“Everyone in my family, including you, says YOU DIDN’T KNOW….

It’s all a load of s**t!!

“However, what these ladies are saying here is quite clear!!!!”

“I’m just surprised that more people, like these real soul sisters, aren’t telling it like it is!!! Congratulations on your best seller… I’m not surprised at all!!!”

“You have the audacity to sell a book and talk nonsense now, but you’re f**king lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas!!!!

“I wish you’d take a lie detector test about me so that all these people can see you’re lying through your teeth!!!!”

“I wish the almighty, Lord could come down and show this entire world that you’re lying and profiting from me!!!!”

“You are scum, Jamie Lynn,” the pop princess said at the end of her scathing message.

Jamie’s book is the follow-up to Britney’s thirteen-year…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.