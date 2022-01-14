Jamie Lynn, Britney Spears’ sister, slams her famous sibling and accuses her of lying after the pop star called her out.

Jamie Lynn, Britney Spears’ sister, slams her famous sibling and accuses her of ‘lying’ after she was called out by the pop star.

JAMIE Lynn Spears has slammed her big sister Britney Spears and accused her of lying after she was called out in a recent interview.

Jamie Lynn, 30, opened up about her decision to write about specific moments with her famous sibling during an interview with Good Morning America to promote her new memoir.

Jamie Lynn, on the other hand, was accused by Britney, 40, of using her name to promote the book.

Jamie Lynn responded with a new statement: “Last thing I want to be doing is this, but here we are…

“It’s difficult to see these posts, as I’m sure the rest of the world feels.”

All I can say is that I wish her well.

I’m always here, Brit.

“Quite frankly, the things being said are completely false, and I feel compelled to clarify that because it’s becoming increasingly difficult for me to explain to my oldest daughter why our family is still receiving death threats as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts.”

“I hate to break it to my sister, but my book isn’t about her.”

I can’t help but be a Spears, and some of my experiences revolve around my sister.

“I’ve been working hard since I was a child, and despite being someone’s little sister, I’ve built a career.”

Jamie Lynn claims in her book, Things I Should’ve Said, that Britney once took her into a room with a knife and locked the door because she was scared.

“It’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment,” Jamie Lynn said when asked why she chose to write about it.

I had a lot of anxiety.

That was a personal experience of mine.

“But I was also afraid of upsetting anyone or anything, so I was afraid to say anything.”

But I was also worried that she didn’t feel secure.”

Jamie Lynn, on the other hand, was slammed by Britney in a lengthy Twitter message.

“My sister said two things that bothered me: how my behavior was out of control,” she raged.

“She was never around me much at that time 15 years ago… so why are they even talking about it unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???”

Britney, who has previously expressed her displeasure with her sister for performing remixes of her songs during her Las Vegas residency, also chastised her sister for doing so at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

Jamie Lynn gave a 15-minute remixed medley of Britney’s hits after she received the Icon award.

Britney added the following to her most recent post:

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.