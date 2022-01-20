Jamie Lynn, Britney’s sister, has threatened to sue her for making ‘derogatory’ claims about her in a new book.

Jamie Lynn, Britney Spears’ sister, has threatened to sue her for making ‘derogatory’ statements about her in a new book.

Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn’s new book, contains “derogatory” statements about her, prompting the singer, 40, to write a cease and desist letter to her sibling.

Britney’s lawyer, Mat Rosengart, writes in a letter obtained by TMZ and Page Six, “You cease and desist from referring to Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign.”

If you fail to do so or if you defame Britney, she will be forced to consider and pursue all available legal options.”

“We write with trepidation because the last thing Britney wants is for your ill-timed book and its false or outrageous claims about her to gain even more attention,” Rosengart tells Jamie Lynn, 30.

“Britney hasn’t read and won’t read your book,” he says, “and she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you exploited her for financial gain.”

She’s not going to put up with it, and she shouldn’t have to.”

“Britney was the breadwinner for the family, and she also assisted you in other ways.”

It is unethical to air false or fantastical grievances in public, especially when done to promote a book.

It may also be defamatory and illegal.”

Jamie Lynn has not responded to the letter as of yet.

This is the most recent in a series of events that have occurred since Britney regained control of her life last year after her father Jamie’s conservatorship was lifted.

Britney has been vocal in her criticism of her family, particularly her younger sister Jamie Lynn, since then.

Indeed, the singer recently stated that she wishes she could have “slapped” both her sister and mother, Lynne.

Britney and Jamie Lynn have continued to feud following the publication of Jamie Lynn’s memoir.

According to one allegation, Britney allegedly took a knife and locked herself and Jamie Lynn in a room.

“I was scared,” Jamie Lynn told ABC’s JuJu Chang.

For me, it was a particularly memorable experience.

“I was also afraid to say anything because I didn’t want to upset anyone,” she explained, “but I was also upset because she didn’t feel safe.”

Britney would dismiss the allegations as “crazy lies,” telling her sister that she had “stooped to a new low.”