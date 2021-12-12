Jamie Lynn Sigler’s Ex Has Been Sentenced to Prison

Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s time on The Sopranos was filled with organized crime plots, and one of them is hitting close to home now.

Abraxas “AJ” Discalawas, the actress’s ex-husband, was recently sentenced to more than ten years in prison for orchestrating a complex stock scheme.

Sigler’s first husband, Discala, was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for a (dollar)300 million stock scheme, according to Radar Online.

Discala has also been ordered to pay (dollar)2,484,873 in fines related to the crime, according to Page Six.

In addition, he will be required to pay restitution, which will be determined at a later date.

Discala was the founder and CEO of OmniView Capital Advisors, which is no longer in business.

Prior to their wedding in 2003, he was also Sigler’s financial manager.

Sigler married Discala at the tender age of 22.

In 2005, they divorced after two years together.

Her crimes are unrelated to those committed by her ex-husband.

Discala was charged with a “pump-and-dump” scheme in May 2018, according to reports.

Prosecutors claim he inflates shares of high-risk stocks and sells them to unwitting investors before “the securities crash,” which renders the stocks worthless.

“Discala conspired to manipulate trading activity in penny stocks in furtherance of a scheme to defraud the securities market and the investing public of millions of dollars,” US Attorney Breon Peace said after Discala’s sentencing.

“Discala has been held accountable for his crimes and the harm he caused to investors with today’s sentence,” he added.

Discala has stated that he will appeal the decision.

“We are obviously disappointed, but we believe we have serious issues for our post-trial motions, so we will continue to fight on Mr.

When the charges were announced in 2018, Charles Ross said, “Discala.”

Meadow Soprano, a Mafia princess, was played by Sigler in the iconic drama series.

She explained their breakup to People Magazine in 2006, saying she simply outgrew the relationship.

Discala is more than a decade her senior.

“When I was 19 years old, I met AJ.”

We began dating when I was almost 21 years old.

However, he has been the man in my life since the day I met him.

So I basically went from being in high school and having my parents look after me to having AJ look after me,” she explained at the time.

“Being 24 and single for the first time teaches you a lot about yourself.”

The following is…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

‘Sopranos’ Alum Jamie Lynn Sigler’s Ex Sentenced to Prison