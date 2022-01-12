Jamie Lynn Spears’ appearance on Good Morning America is a mystery.

Jamie Lynn Spears is on Good Morning America for what reason?

Jamie Lynn Spears gave her first public interview since her sister’s conservatorship ended on January 12, 2022.

She was seen addressing all things Britney, as well as her upcoming memoir, during the interview.

On January 12, Spears, 30, gave her first television interview about her upcoming personal memoir on Good Morning America.

During an emotional interview with GMA’s Juju Chang, Spears discussed her experience becoming a mother at the age of 17, as well as the pressure she faced from her family.

She also revealed that her family had relegated her to a remote cabin, where she had no contact with the outside world for several weeks.

“I felt suffocating…

When asked why her story still makes her emotional all these years later, Spears told Change, “I felt like what was I going to do, I was just a kid.”

“Perhaps this isn’t in my best interest, but it felt like I was being alienated,” she continued. “Of course, I don’t want to be hounded by the paparazzi or the tabloids and allow them to control my narratives, but it felt like I was being really alienated.”

Things I Should Have Said, her memoir, is set to be released on January 18, 2022.

During the interview, Spears also discussed her sister Britney Spears, 40, and their relationship, revealing that she attempted to assist her in ending the contentious conservatorship.

She said, “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter.”

“As a result, when she required assistance, I devised strategies to provide it.

I went out of my way to make sure she had the contacts she needed to end the conservatorship and put an end to everything for our family.

Why continue if it’s going to cause so much strife?”

She went on to say, “Everyone has a voice, and it should be heard.”

She didn’t say which “contacts” she was referring to, but she did say she spoke with Britney’s former lawyer, Samuel D Ingham III, who resigned in July 2021.

“I did [assist]if she wanted to speak with other people.”

Spears told Chang, “I set it up.”

“I even spoke with her previous legal team, which did not turn out well for me.”

Birtney testified in June 2021 that her family “did nothing” to help her after her father, Jamie Spears, allegedly incarcerated her against her will in a mental health facility in 2019.

After 13 years, Britney’s conservatorship came to an end in November 2021.

“It’s still there.

Without a doubt.

I’m very fond of…

