Jamie Lynn Spears Appears to React to Britney Spears’ ‘Scum’ Remark With A Clueless Post

Jamie Lynn Spears appears to have won the war of words with her sister, Britney Spears, at least for now.

Jamie Lynn shared a cryptic quote on Instagram Story on Friday, which appears to be directed at Britney, given that the two have accused each other of not being forthright.

“Nobody trashes your name more than someone afraid you’ll tell the truth,” the quote read.

Jamie Lynn and Britney had a heated exchange on social media, with Britney accusing her younger sister of stooping to a new low “with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!!!”

Jamie Lynn’s upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, is the subject of Britney’s remark.

Jamie Lynn discussed the alleged incident in which Britney Spears locked her and Jamie Lynn in a room with a knife and said she was scared in an interview with ABC News.

“…

Following the interview on Thursday, the “Baby One More Time” singer ripped her sister on social media, and she slammed her again the next day.

“Now and only now,” Britney wrote, “I do know only a scum person would make such things up about someone.”

“I’m actually perplexed that you made that up because it’s so unlike you!!! Around the kids???? Jamie Lynn, seriously??? Come on!!!”

Britney said she didn’t care about the ABC News interview when it aired on Wednesday because she was on a high.

“I looked at my phone and saw that my sister had done her book promotion interview…

I watched it with a 104-degree fever, which was actually kind of nice because it forced me to surrender to not caring,” she wrote.

“I couldn’t care less, but my head hurt so bad.”

“The two things that bothered me about what my sister said was how out of control my behavior was,” Britney continued, “and she wasn’t around me much 15 years ago at that time… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?”

In relation to the alleged knife incident, among other things.

