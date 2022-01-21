Jamie Lynn Spears’ Attorney Responds to Britney Spears’ Cease and Desist Order During Book Tour

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Responds to Britney Spears’ Cease and Desist Order During Book Tour

The legal battle between Britney and Jamie Lynn has been taken over by their lawyers.

Britney Spears’ lawyer issued a cease-and-desist order, which Jamie Lynn Spears’ attorney retaliated against.

On Wednesday, January 19, TMZ and Page Six obtained a letter from Bryan Freedman addressed to Mathew Rosengart.

“As you are aware from previous social media posts, Jamie Lynn’s children have been threatened violently, and we have no doubt that these new intimidating and threatening social media posts will result in similar threats of violence,” Freedman wrote.

“To be clear, social media posts containing cyberbullying that result in death threats against Jamie Lynn and her family are not the ‘high road,’ nor will they be tolerated.”

Freedman appears to be referring to Britney Spears’ Instagram post from Tuesday, January 18, in which she stated that she should have “slapped” her sister and their mother, Lynne Spears, in the past.

The note goes on to say that Jamie Lynn is a “member of the Spears family” who has “suffered through her own experiences and trauma,” and that Britney has failed to “specify any legal wrongdoing whatsoever” in relation to her book, Things I Should’ve Said.

Since Britney’s deposition in June 2021, when she revealed she wanted to sue her family for the alleged abuse and mistreatment she suffered during her 13-year conservatorship, the siblings’ feud has dominated the news.

As Jamie Lynn promotes her memoir, things have heated up, with Britney denying claims made in the book that she once locked her younger sister in a room with a knife.

On Saturday, January 15, Britney tweeted, “Jamie Lynn… congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW!”

Britney’s team issued a cease and desist after the Zoey 101 alum episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast was released on Tuesday.

“Although Britney has not read and will not read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you exploited her for monetary gain.”

“She will not and should not tolerate it,” the legal letter stated.

