Jamie Lynn Spears begs Britney Spears to call her ‘privately,’ as the singer criticizes her sister’s loyalty, saying, ‘This Is Embarrassing.’

During her feud with Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears spoke out to send a message to her younger sister, and the writer hopes they can settle this privately.

“Britney — Just call me, I’ve tried many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform,” the 30-year-old wrote on Saturday, January 15.

“In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up,” Jamie Lynn continued.

I’m happy to tell you how many times I’ve contacted you, supported you, and attempted to assist you.

This is humiliating and must be stopped.

“I admire and admire you.”

Britney, 40, had sent another open letter to her younger sister via Twitter just hours before receiving the message.

“I don’t believe your book is about me at all,” she wrote. “I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me.”

The “Toxic” singer was responding to the Zoey 101 alum’s ABC News interview with a message on Thursday, January 13.

Jamie Lynn was promoting her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which includes allegations about her famous sibling’s “erratic” behavior and is set to be released on Tuesday, January 18.

Britney initially claimed that Jamie Lynn “never had to work for anything” and that she was “never around me much 15 years ago,” implying that Jamie Lynn couldn’t properly comment on her behavior.

The Grammy Award winner responded to the Sweet Magnolias star’s allegations that Britney once locked them both in a bathroom with a knife via Twitter on Friday.

“Only a scumbag would make up such things about someone,” Britney continued at the time.

In Saturday’s letter, the singer apologized for some of her jabs at Jamie Lynn, but she continued to deny her sister’s recollections.

“I could have sworn I said ‘but you’re not’ when I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone… but it doesn’t make sense to me what you’re saying,” Britney continued.

