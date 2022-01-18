Jamie Lynn Spears’ book discusses her tense relationship with Britney Spears, as well as her mental health struggles.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ book discusses her tumultuous relationship with Britney Spears, as well as her mental health issues.

The passages about Britney Spears in Jamie Lynn Spears’ memoir made headlines before its release, but she isn’t the only one who is discussed in the memoir.

In her book Things I Should Have Said, released on Tuesday, January 18, the former Nickelodeon star, 30, discussed her relationship with her father, Jamie Spears, and mother, Lynne Spears.

A leaked passage from the book revealed what happened after the Sweet Magnolias star told her parents she was pregnant at the age of 16.

“My daddy and I stopped speaking, and the tension was terrible,” the Zoey 101 alum wrote, noting that her father, 69, encouraged her to place the baby for adoption.

“One person after another — and there were a lot of them — came into my room after another, trying to persuade me that having a baby at this point in my life was a bad idea.”

Jamie Lynn welcomed daughter Maddie, now 13, in June 2008 while still dating now-ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge.

She also has a three-year-old daughter with Jamie Watson, whom she married in 2014.

Though she recalls her management team pressuring her to terminate her pregnancy, the All That alum also revealed that she kept the news from Britney, 40.

Jamie Lynn’s sister was in the midst of a messy divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline when she found out she was expecting in 2007.

“Everyone outside of the inner circle was a potential threat,” the singer claimed in the book.

“They went so far as to hide my pregnancy from my sister, claiming that “it’s too risky to tell Britney about the baby.” I needed her more than ever, and she couldn’t help me at my most vulnerable time.”

Jamie Lynn claims she didn’t find out her younger sister was expecting until the news was published in a magazine.

The “Sleepover” musician wrote, “To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself lingers.”

Britney, for one, has had a negative reaction to some of Jamie Lynn’s book promotion.

During an interview with Nightline on Wednesday, January 12, the Just Jordan alum recalled an alleged incident.

