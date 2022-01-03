Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears’ sister, has a good relationship with their father.

Does Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears’ sister, have a good relationship with their father?

Britney Spears is one of the most well-known pop stars in the world, so her legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over her conservatorship was broadcast to the world.

When the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer expressed her desire for freedom during a 2021 court appearance, she singled out her family.

Fans were curious about Britney’s relationship with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, after she made such an emotional plea.

The siblings’ relationship has been rocky for some time, and Britney, who is no longer under her conservatorship, decided to start the year by unfollowing her younger sister on Instagram.

Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said, is scheduled to be released in a few weeks.

The star of Zoey 101 tells her story and reveals some surprising details about her relationship with the patriarch of the Spears family.

Jamie Lynn announced the publication of her memoir via social media in October 2021.

“I had a strong desire to share my story,” she wrote in a lengthy post, “but there was a lot of personal work and healing that needed to happen before I could share my truth in the proper way.”

“I’ve spent my entire life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t,” she says. “For the first time, I’m opening up about my own mental health, because this process forced me to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of difficult issues that I would have normally glossed over, as I was taught.”

After a few hours, Britney took to Instagram to say something that many interpreted as a dig at Jamie Lynn over the book, writing: “Yep….

I think I got a little carried away when I posted four times yesterday….

Oh well… this is just me ruminating on it… s***….

Pssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss

Jamie Lynn’s book was originally titled I Must Confess, a line from Britney Spears’ hit song…

