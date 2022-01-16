Jamie Lynn Spears calls Britney’s behavior “embarrassing” and claims she “has receipts” proving she “supported sister” during Britney’s conservatorship.

The younger Spears sibling hit back at claims that she was “not there” for the pop star during these trying 13 years in the latest scathing post in their raging public feud.

“Britney – just call me, I’ve tried many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should,” the Zoey 101 alum wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday night.

“However, you continue to conduct your business on a public platform.”

Jamie Lynn, 30, went on Good Morning America to promote her book and spoke about her sister, despite her request for the matter to be handled privately.

“In the meantime, please don’t keep telling yourself that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m fabricating events.

“I’m excited to tell you how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you, and attempted to assist you.

This is a humiliating situation that must be resolved.

Jamie Lynn concluded, “I love you.”

After their father, Jamie Spears, treated her “worse than a death row inmate,” the pop princess chastised her younger sister for “doing nothing.”

On Saturday, the 40-year-old slammed Jamie Lynn on Twitter once more.

“Jamie Lynn…,” she began.

I don’t believe your book is about me in the least…

I said some harsh things because the things you’re making up about me clearly hurt me!!!

“I know you’ve worked hard for the life you have, and you’ve accomplished incredible things.”

But… they don’t even do that to criminals… so for you to sit back and act completely unconcerned about what has happened to me is insane!!!”

“It took them years to give me a cup of coffee… people who have killed people and are in jail or on death row can have as much coffee as they want…” Britney continued in the lengthy post.

I’m surprised Dad isn’t in jail!!!

“We’re supposed to look out for each other… but your allegiance is still with the people who have hurt me the most!!! You guys did nothing until a year ago!!!”

Britney’s new fiery retort comes just days after Jamie Lynn’s ABC interview.

Jamie Lynn claimed Britney once grabbed a knife and locked it in her car while speaking with JuJu Chang…

