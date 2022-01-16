Jamie Lynn Spears’ claims that she was ‘triggered by hurtful words’ move Alexa Nikolas of Zoey 101 to tears.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ claim that she was “triggered by hurtful words” brings Alexa Nikolas of Zoey 101 to tears.

She was thinking about how she felt.

Alexa Nikolas is still upset about what happened days after she called out Jamie Lynn Spears for what was written about their feud.

“This is how lying and bullying affect others.”

“I’ve been crying over here while taking care of my daughter and myself,” Nikolas, 29, captioned a black-and-white selfie on Instagram on Saturday, January 15th.

“I wanted to share this with others to demonstrate that I know how things work.”

It can make you laugh one minute and make you cry the next.

Especially as the person who deeply wounded you as a child reveals more hurtful words about you.”

She stated at the time, “You want to be tough.”

You want to project a calm demeanor.

You’re ready to move on with your life.

You’re all set to continue.

However, you are then reminded that you are a human being with feelings.

Healing is never a simple process.

Even if you only wish for it to happen at night.

It is a challenging task.

It’s incredibly difficult.

After reading even more cruel lies tonight, I was completely broken.

It’s far from fair.

It’s far from reasonable.

I’m just pondering it all right now.

“For the time being, bye.”

Nikolas co-starred with Britney Spears in Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 from 2005 to 2006, but she was written out after the first two seasons.

She’s now a director and the mother of a 14-month-old daughter named Nova, whom she and her husband Michael Gray share.

The Criminal Minds actress also posted a screenshot of a text exchange between the two former Nickelodeon stars on her Instagram Story, in which the Mississippi native, 30, had previously attempted to reconcile.

“First and foremost, CONGRATS on your baby news — so happy for you,” Nikolas allegedly wrote in a text message dated September 2020, according to Nikolas’ Story on Saturday.

“I wanted to reach out to you because I don’t want any negative energy between us, and I want to apologize for any part I may have played in causing you pain in the past.”

I know the last time we spoke, we were both children who couldn’t deal with any kind of conflict.

