Jamie Lynn Spears’ Complicated Relationship With Zoey 101 Co-Star Alexa Nikolas

Jamie Lynn Spears’s Complicated Relationship with Zoey 101 Co-Star Alexa Nikolas

Alexa Nikolas, who plays Jamie Lynn Spears on Zoey 101, has spoken out about her feelings about her co-star.

She said on Instagram, “It’s sad to see someone not change after all these years.”

Jamie Lynn Spears isn’t the only Zoey 101 star willing to open up about her experiences.

One of her co-stars is speaking out as the 30-year-old actress promotes her upcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said.

In an Instagram post from January,

Jamie Lynn’s recent actions were criticized by Alexa Nikolas, who was 13 at the time.

“I thought we were fine until she tried to use me in her Zoey 101 music video to make herself look better after I finally came out about what happened to me on set and was left out once again during the reunion reboot ploy,” she wrote.

“To be honest, it took her a while to figure it out.

I’m guessing that other people’s pressure forced her to address the problem.

I politely declined her offer.

But I was relieved to finally receive an apology.

As a result, I forgave her.”

Between 2005 and 2006, both actresses appeared on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101.

Alexa was absent from the project when Jamie Lynn and her co-stars resurrected the show’s theme song in October 2020.

Jamie Lynn allegedly reached out to the actress a few days ago, asking to send a gift, according to her Instagram post.

“I have no idea what’s going on over there with her,” Alexa wrote, “but I don’t want anything to do with it.”

“A bully’s standard move is to play the victim card while outright lying to others.

‘Please don’t send me anything and don’t contact me,’ I told her.

E! News has reached out to Jamie Lynn and Alexa’s representatives for further comment but has not received a response.

Jamie Lynn and Alexa had issues when they were 12 and 13 years old, according to a source familiar with the situation, which have since been resolved.

“Jamie Lynn wanted to reach out to Alexa to make sure she was included in any future plans for Zoey 101 and to extend an olive branch,” the source told E! News exclusively.

“They’ve kept in touch for the past year and a half and have moved on from the drama of their childhood.”

Jamie Lynn has sent her newborn gifts, and their relationship has progressed.

