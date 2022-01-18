Jamie Lynn Spears Discusses Britney’s Reaction to Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River”

Britney Spears’ Reaction to Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” According to Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears is reminiscing about a difficult period in her younger sister’s life.

Britney Spears’ younger sister reflects on the pop star’s romance and split from Justin Timberlake during an interview on Spotify’s exclusive podcast Call Her Daddy in support of her new memoir, Things I Should’ve Said.

Britney and Justin dated from 1999 to 2002, and Jamie Lynn expressed her fondness for the former NYSYNC member.

Jamie Lynn, 30, explained, “That was probably one of the best times in my whole family’s life.”

“Everything was going well, and we were enjoying ourselves.”

But I do recall him being considerate…

“I just thought he was amusing.”

She was “so sad” when Justin and her sister broke up because of her positive feelings for him.

“I’m not sure why I was so depressed, but I think it was because everyone assumed it would last forever.”

But, first and foremost, I was depressed because my sister was also depressed,” Jamie Lynn explained.

“That was also the first time I realized [that]maybe I didn’t know everything there was to know about the relationship because they were trying to protect me.”

Obviously, they wouldn’t talk to me about anything, but it was heartbreaking to see my sister in such despair.”

Despite the fact that Jamie Lynn does not know what caused Britney and Justin’s breakup, she claims that they were “criminalized” and “held to a different standard” than other teenagers.

According to Jamie Lynn, the public nature of their breakup was made even more difficult when Justin released “Cry Me a River” in 2002, a song widely assumed to be about his breakup with Britney.

“Seeing how heartbreaking it must’ve been for my sister when ‘Cry Me a River’ came out with that perspective,” Jamie Lynn said.

“Don’t get me wrong: that’s a great way to start a solo career, but it made me sad.”

Britney released her own song, “Everytime,” the following year, which some speculate is a response to “Cry Me a River.”

“My sister wrote that song ‘Everytime,’ and she’s obviously beyond brilliant when it comes to anything creative, and she picked that song out on the piano, wrote it, and it still exists.”

