Jamie Lynn Spears Explains Why She Set Boundaries in Her Relationship With Britney Spears.

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out about her sister, Britney Spears.

In her new memoir, Things I Should’ve Said, Britney Spears’ younger sister discusses growing up with her pop star sister, Britney’s much-discussed conservatorship, and why she’s chosen to set boundaries between them recently.

Britney, who is ten years her senior, “did everything” for her from the time she was born, according to Jamie Lynn, from bathing to feeding to diaper changes, and even became “like a second mother” to her.

Jamie Lynn Spears, now 30, considers her older sister to be her “role model” as she grows older and as Britney’s fame grows.

“As Britney’s fame grew, it caused a lot of strain on the family,” Jamie Lynn writes.

According to Jamie Lynn, this manifested itself in their mother, Lynne Spears, being frequently away with Britney, while their father, Jamie Spears, struggled with alcohol and was in and out of the house.

Britney, Lynne, and Jamie’s lawyers have all been contacted by ET.

Jamie Lynn, in particular, “was taught to defer to Britney or behave in a way that made things easier for her,” forcing her to “give up my own needs.”

Britney’s “erratic” behavior eventually began, according to Jamie Lynn, and included Britney’s brief marriage to Jason Alexander.

“On the inside, I was terrified and unsure of how to proceed.

“I felt like I’d been abandoned,” Jamie Lynn writes.

“The marriage was over in a matter of hours, but my sister’s life was just getting started.”

“Everyone was more concerned with the public perception than my sister’s emotional state” at the time, Jamie Lynn claims, but Jamie Lynn “saw the depth of her difficulty” during a particularly frightening incident.

“One time, she said to me, ‘Baby, I’m scared,’ and she grabbed a large knife from the kitchen, dragged me to my room, and locked us both inside,” Jamie Lynn writes.

“She stowed the knife in the bedside table drawer and simply said, ‘I’m scared.’ She wanted me to sleep next to her.”

“Within days of this episode, Britney was packing up and returning to her life in LA,” she continues. “I knew something was very wrong, and I was powerless to do anything about it.”

“Everyone was too invested and didn’t follow through.”

