Jamie Lynn Spears expresses her support for Britney Spears and reveals the current state of their relationship (exclusive)

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out about her tumultuous relationship with Britney Spears, her older sister.

Lauren Zima of Entertainment Tonight spoke with the 30-year-old actress about her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which premieres on Thursday on Entertainment Tonight.

Jamie Lynn spoke openly about Britney’s decision to end her 13-year conservatorship, the backlash she’s received from Britney’s fans, and where their relationship stands now.

Jamie Lynn revealed that one of the main reasons she wrote her memoir, which will be released in January, was to express her feelings about her mother.

She is 18 years old in order to be able to speak.

While she took her sister’s opinion into consideration when writing her book, she emphasizes that this is her story.

“I think it’s important that I was truly open and honest and used my voice,” she says. “I think it’s important that you grow up your whole life with the motto of protecting others, and that became ‘I wanted to protect everyone else first besides myself.'”

“I love and support my sister, and I respect her healing process and however she has to work through things, and all I ask is that I, you know, have that same space because it’s important.”

“Everyone has a different way of doing things.”

“I’m not trying to clear anything up in this book,” she adds.

“This book is about me using my voice and showing my daughters how important it is to use your voice.”

But I hope that if I guess what’s going on in the current climate, people will realize that this is a situation that has impacted a lot of people.

This is my reality, the only reality I’ve ever known, and I’m allowed to speak about it.”

Jamie Lynn expressed her support for Britney Spears’ conservatorship ending in November, following a lengthy legal battle between the 40-year-old pop star and their father, Jamie Spears.

Jamie had been in charge of Britney’s career and finances since 2008, when she was hospitalized for alleged mental health issues, which she had been battling for years.

“I wanted everyone to be happy, and at the end of the day, everyone has that right, so I Infosurhoy best summary news.”

Jamie Lynn Spears Says She Supports Britney and Shares Where Their Relationship Stands Today (Exclusive)