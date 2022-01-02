Jamie Lynn Spears is unfollowed on Instagram by Britney Spears.

Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears’ sister, has unfollowed her on Instagram.

Britney Spears made a major change to her Instagram friends list amid an ongoing family feud and following her recent release from a 13-year conservatorship.

“Follow me” is no longer an option for Britney Spears.

Britney recently unfollowed her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears, according to E! News. The pop star is starting 2022 as a free woman, and part of that fresh start is an Instagram cleanse.

2, the “Piece of Me” singer is still followed by the Zoey 101 alum.

The move comes amid an ongoing feud between Britney and her siblings, which first surfaced in 2021 during Britney’s legal battle to end her conservatorship, which was ended in November after 13 years.

Last year, the “Toxic” singer spoke out against Jamie Lynn, their motherLynne Spears, and their fatherJamie Spears, who largely controlled her conservatorship for the majority of its duration.

Fans accused them of taking advantage of Britney financially, which Jamie Lynn publicly denied, and of failing to support the (hashtag)FreeBritney campaign enough.

Jamie was suspended as Britney’s co-conservator of her (dollar)57 million estate two months before the conservatorship was terminated, a move backed by Britney’s mother and ex-wife Lynne, who claimed he was “incapable” of putting their daughter’s interests ahead of his own.

Spears] has tried to act in [Britney’s] best interests, whether as a conservator or as her father…Anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues understands the enormous amount of daily worry and work that this entails.

This included biting his tongue and refusing to respond to all of the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by members of the public, the media, and, most recently, Britney’s own attorney.”

Jamie Lynn expressed support for her sister on Instagram in June, after Britney Spears revealed her conservatorship struggles in a shocking court testimony.

“She has continued to advocate for her sister behind the scenes and working on their relationship, which she doesn’t like to publicize because of how it could be framed,” a source close to Jamie Lynn told E! News in October, adding, “Family is her sole focus and she wants to be the best…

