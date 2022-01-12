Jamie Lynn Spears Opens Up About Her Role in Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Fight

Jamie Lynn Spears talked about her alleged role in Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle in a new interview with Good Morning America, telling the outlet that she tried to provide “resources.”

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out about her alleged role in Britney Spears’ conservatorship just over two months after it ended.

Jamie Lynn spoke with Good Morning America recently about her reaction to the pop star’s conservatorship being terminated last November, in addition to discussing her family’s “complicated dynamics.”

During the interview, she told host Juju Chang, “I was happy.”

“First and foremost, I don’t understand–when it was put in place, I was a 17-year-old expecting a child.

So I didn’t understand what was going on, and I wasn’t paying attention to it.

I was preoccupied with the fact that I was a 17-year-old expecting a child.

I didn’t know much about it back then, and I don’t know much about it now.”

After 13 years, Britney’s conservatorship was terminated by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny in November 2021.

Britney took to Instagram in the days following the news to express her joy, writing, “I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did…he has truly turned my life around…I’m forever thankful for that!!!! What a sight, seeing so many people celebrating my victory….I love my fans so much…so thank you!!!!”

Jamie Lynn recalled a request she claimed her sister made to her during the conservatorship in her upcoming memoir, but she denied playing a role in the process, which she also mentioned to GMA.

Jamie Lynn told Juju about her sister’s two sons with ex Kevin Federline, “There was a time when my sister asked me, of her trust and will, if I would be the person who ensured that her boys got what they needed.”

“I thought that was a very normal thing, whether she was in a conservatorship or not.”

When I realized she was in a conservatorship, I decided I didn’t want to be a part of it until she was out of it.

