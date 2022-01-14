Jamie Lynn Spears Responds to Britney Spears’ Accusation that she was attempting to sell a book on her dime.

Britney Spears accuses Jamie Lynn Spears of attempting to sell a book at her expense, and Jamie Lynn Spears responds.

After her older sister, Britney Spears, slammed her recent Nightline interview promoting her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn Spears is defending herself.

Britney said on Twitter that her younger sister was “never around me much 15 years ago,” when her conservatorship began, and added, “So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???”

Jamie Lynn was also accused of living off Britney’s success, saying, “She never had to work for anything.”

She was always given everything!!!!”

She went on to say that her family “completely ruined my dreams” and “tried to make me look insane.”

Jamie Lynn took to Instagram shortly after to make a statement about her sister.

“It’s difficult to see these posts, as I’m sure the rest of the world does,” Jamie Lynn wrote.

“All I want to do is wish her well.”

Brit, you know I’ve always been here, even behind the scenes.

When our private conversations and texts don’t match what we post on social media, it’s becoming exhausting.

I know you’re going through a lot, and I never want to take anything away from you, but I also can’t put myself down.”

Jamie Lynn also stated that her family has received death threats, which she attributes to Britney’s “vague and accusatory posts,” claiming that Britney could “tell the truth, and put an end to everything in a second if she wanted to.”

The mother of two went on to say that she has previously kept quiet, but that this may no longer be possible in the future.

“In order to protect my and my family’s well-being, I may have to set the record straight myself,” she wrote.

“However, as much as I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, my book is not about her.”

I can’t help but be a Spears, and some of my experiences revolve around my sister.

I’ve been working hard since I was a child, and despite being someone’s little sister, I’ve managed to build a successful career.”

Jamie Lynn concluded her statement by saying, “I will always love my big sister, and I will always speak my truth in order to move forward.”

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Jamie Lynn Spears Responds to Sister Britney Spears Accusing Her of Trying to Sell a Book at Her Expense