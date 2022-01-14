Jamie Lynn Spears Responds to Britney Spears’s Upcoming Memoir: “It’s Not About You”

Jamie Lynn Spears Responds to Britney Spears’ Upcoming Memoir: ‘It’s Not About You’

Jamie Lynn Spears says she doesn’t want to start a fight with her sister Britney Spears over her upcoming memoir.

After the pop star, 40, responded to Jamie Lynn’s claims about their relationship and her book, Things I Should Have Said, on Thursday, January 13, the Sweet Magnolias actress, 30, penned a lengthy statement.

“This is the last thing I want to do, but here we are… It’s difficult to see these posts, as I’m sure the rest of the world feels.”

On Friday, January 14, the former Nickelodeon actress wrote, “I just wish her well.”

“Brit, I’m always here; you know, I’ve always been there behind the scenes.”

When our private conversations and texts don’t match what we post on social media, it’s becoming exhausting.

I understand you’re going through a lot, and I never want to minimize your difficulties, but I also can’t minimize my own.”

“Now it’s getting harder for me to justify to my oldest daughter [Maddie] why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to,” Jamie Lynn claimed.

During an emotional sit-down with Good Morning America on Wednesday, January 12, the Zoey 101 alum opened up about where she stands with Britney, who was released from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

“That love remains undiminished.

“I adore my sister,” she said, her eyes welling up with tears.

“I’ve always loved and supported her, and she knows it.

So I’m not sure why we’ve arrived at this point.

… Because I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, I set up ways to assist her when she needed it.”

After Britney spoke out about her conservatorship during a court hearing in June 2021, fans chastised Jamie Lynn for appearing to be silent on the subject.

The actress claimed on Wednesday that she “went out of my way to make sure that [Britney] had the contacts she needed” to end her restrictive relationship.

