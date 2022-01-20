Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Help She Gave Britney Spears During Her Conservatorship: ‘Call Her Daddy’ Part 2 Revelations

Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Receipts of Assistance She Gave Britney Spears During Her Conservatorship: ‘Call Her Daddy’ Part 2 Revelations

Exhibit A Jamie Lynn Spears retaliated against claims that she did nothing to assist Britney Spears during her conservatorship battle.

Part two of her “Call Her Daddy” podcast interview with the Sweet Magnolias star, 30, was released on Thursday, January 20.

She talked about the resources she offered the 40-year-old pop star, as well as the backlash she’s gotten from fans who don’t believe Jamie Lynn tried to help her sibling.

A follow-up segment was taped on Tuesday, January 18, in the midst of Britney and Jamie Lynn’s social media feud.

While doing press for her book, Things I Should Have Said, the Zoey 101 alum enraged the Grammy winner.

Britney wrote on Twitter on Saturday, January 15: “Jamie Lynn… congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW!”

Following the release of part one of her “Call Her Daddy” interview on Tuesday, Britney’s team sent a cease and desist letter to Jamie Lynn, alleging that the Netflix star’s memoir “exploited her for monetary gain.” Jamie Lynn’s lawyer responded with a letter claiming that Britney failed to “specify any legal wrongdoing whatsoever” regarding Jamie Lynn’s memoir.

Jamie Lynn defended her decision to speak out about her sister in the midst of the high-profile drama.

“There are two separate things here — there’s the relationship I have with myself and my sister, and then there’s this other part where I have the right to defend my name and defend my family to protect my family,” she explained during the second part of her “Call Her Daddy” interview.

“Those can be separate, where I’m saying things like, ‘Y’all have no idea what you’re talking about.’

‘Here are the facts, and if you want the truth, here it is.’ Then there’s the fact that this is my sister, whom I know and love, and I’m still going to be her sister when all the headlines fade away and everything else is done.

It makes no difference.

People also need to stop inserting themselves into our situation and encouraging it.

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Receipts of Help She Offered Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship: ‘Call Her Daddy’ Part 2 Revelations